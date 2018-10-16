6064 6th Avenue North

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the desired Eagle Crest subdivision, tucked away on the quiet brick roads with beautiful landscaping. You will enjoy the wide open floor plan, with tons of natural light, in this completely remodeled (2018-2019) 1700 square foot home. Gorgeous custom wood molding throughout, brand new kitchen in March 2019, freshly painted, and move in ready! Conveniently located 3 miles from white sand gulf beaches, 4 miles from downtown St. Pete, and zoned for excellent schools. This HUGE backyard has a large pool, patio area, and the potential to be your own oasis. Double driveways to accommodate 4+ cars as well as a large RV and/or boat or room for a garage. New roof August 2016.



