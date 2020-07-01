597 25TH AVENUE SE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

St. Petersburg Tropical Shores Neighborhood 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home. This home is conveniently located minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg's many Restaurants, Museums, Shopping, Marina's, and so very much more. Situated only 3.5 miles from I-275, & Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. If you’re looking for spectacular neighborhood, you’ve found paradise here. This home has an open floor plan that has newer tile throughout, The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a large window at the sink for bright light. The Master Bedroom is large enough for King size bedding. There’s a shady Bonus Florida Room with paver pathways for the rear yard & Plant lovers. Stroll to Lassing Park, watch dolphins, kite boarding and boats skimming across Tampa Bay. Come see for yourself how much you’ll enjoy living here. Pets Considered. References are a must. (Exterior Lawn, shrubs etc. is work in progress)