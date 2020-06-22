All apartments in St. Petersburg
5930 12th Street South

Location

5930 12th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is comfortable and perfect for entertaining! Exterior has a wonderful red brick siding wrapping around the home that gives it an ascetically pleasing look. Walking inside you have an elongated foyer area which connects to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast area and bar, counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Living room is adjacent to the foyer and is in a sunken floor level also in an elongated room with back yard access. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups, one car garage and a large fenced in back yard. Call now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

