5930 12th Street South

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is comfortable and perfect for entertaining! Exterior has a wonderful red brick siding wrapping around the home that gives it an ascetically pleasing look. Walking inside you have an elongated foyer area which connects to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, breakfast area and bar, counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Living room is adjacent to the foyer and is in a sunken floor level also in an elongated room with back yard access. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a standing tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups, one car garage and a large fenced in back yard. Call now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.