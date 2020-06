Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

Rent this house and Play and lounge around the gigantic open living areas. then stay cool with new A/c plus a mini-split in master bedroom and great room enjoy cooking meals with new stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops. Enjoy a BBQ these summer days on the back paved patio with a fully fenced backyard! Relax in your getaway master bedroom with the split floor plan. Go fishing right down the block at Bay Vista Park, which has boat ramps for your water sports and a view of the Skyway Bridge! You can also park your boat in the round-a-bout driveway. This is a MUST SEE

