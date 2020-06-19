All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:06 AM

5926 27TH AVENUE N

5926 27th Avenue North · (727) 641-0151
Location

5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,540

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd home and fabulous shade tree as well as the new garage door! Entering the home through the new front door you'll fall in love with the designer kitchen featuring a large island with granite counter tops, beautiful new soft close shaker cabinets and gleaming stainless appliances! The entire home has been upgraded with new high quality laminate flooring, 6 inch custom base boards, freshly textured and painted walls and ceilings, recessed lighting in the main living area, new ceiling fans in all the bedrooms as well as new 6 panel interior doors throughout! Both bathrooms have been remodeled with top quality custom tile work and new lighting fixtures! The split plan bedroom design is perfect for large families as well as the separate living room and family room! Exit the rear of the home through the new French doors into the large backyard that's fully fenced and perfect for the kiddos and those furry family friends! Schedule your private tour today because this one will not last long!! NOTE: New Front Bay Windows Will Be Installed By End Of April!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5926 27TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $2,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5926 27TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 27TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5926 27TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 27TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 27TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5926 27TH AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 27TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5926 27TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5926 27TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 27TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 27TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
