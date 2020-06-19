5926 27TH AVENUE N

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd home and fabulous shade tree as well as the new garage door! Entering the home through the new front door you'll fall in love with the designer kitchen featuring a large island with granite counter tops, beautiful new soft close shaker cabinets and gleaming stainless appliances! The entire home has been upgraded with new high quality laminate flooring, 6 inch custom base boards, freshly textured and painted walls and ceilings, recessed lighting in the main living area, new ceiling fans in all the bedrooms as well as new 6 panel interior doors throughout! Both bathrooms have been remodeled with top quality custom tile work and new lighting fixtures! The split plan bedroom design is perfect for large families as well as the separate living room and family room! Exit the rear of the home through the new French doors into the large backyard that's fully fenced and perfect for the kiddos and those furry family friends! Schedule your private tour today because this one will not last long!! NOTE: New Front Bay Windows Will Be Installed By End Of April!