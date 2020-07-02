All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

5925 GROVE STREET S

5925 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5925 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
MID CENTURY MODERN HOME! Super spacious 2 bedroom, two bath home w/over 1,900 Sq. Ft. in Pinellas Point. Gleaming Terrazzo floors, updated vintage bathrooms, unique open kitchen with artist designed mosaic floor. 24 ft of sliding glass doors open to a lush tropical screen room and back yard. Heated and air conditioned garage with a brushed aluminum and glass door, an outdoor courtyard area, and a beautiful tile floor. Bonus room would make a great art studio, exercise or yoga room or even a man cave. Unwind and relax in the top of the line "Bullfrog" spa. Newer Central AC/Heat 2016, Newer roof, Dec 2013, Newer electrical panel, kitchen redone in 2014, kitchen comes with all appliances and newer cabinets. Tropical paradise with thousands of dollars of lush plants, bromeliads, bamboo, fruit trees and crushed shell walking paths. Outdoor shed is great for additional storage. Dog run in right side yard. This home reflects the true mid century modern vibe! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 GROVE STREET S have any available units?
5925 GROVE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 GROVE STREET S have?
Some of 5925 GROVE STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 GROVE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5925 GROVE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 GROVE STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 GROVE STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 5925 GROVE STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5925 GROVE STREET S offers parking.
Does 5925 GROVE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 GROVE STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 GROVE STREET S have a pool?
No, 5925 GROVE STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5925 GROVE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5925 GROVE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 GROVE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 GROVE STREET S has units with dishwashers.

