5925 GROVE STREET S

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly yoga

MID CENTURY MODERN HOME! Super spacious 2 bedroom, two bath home w/over 1,900 Sq. Ft. in Pinellas Point. Gleaming Terrazzo floors, updated vintage bathrooms, unique open kitchen with artist designed mosaic floor. 24 ft of sliding glass doors open to a lush tropical screen room and back yard. Heated and air conditioned garage with a brushed aluminum and glass door, an outdoor courtyard area, and a beautiful tile floor. Bonus room would make a great art studio, exercise or yoga room or even a man cave. Unwind and relax in the top of the line "Bullfrog" spa. Newer Central AC/Heat 2016, Newer roof, Dec 2013, Newer electrical panel, kitchen redone in 2014, kitchen comes with all appliances and newer cabinets. Tropical paradise with thousands of dollars of lush plants, bromeliads, bamboo, fruit trees and crushed shell walking paths. Outdoor shed is great for additional storage. Dog run in right side yard. This home reflects the true mid century modern vibe! Schedule your tour today!