Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5901 GROVE STREET S
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

5901 GROVE STREET S

5901 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
** Available Now ** Move-in ready Pool Home in South St. Petersburg, just minutes from the Downtown St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. This spacious house comes with an 2-car garage, pool, hot tub, and a beautiful backyard oasis. There is also a large, custom-built dry-bar that comes with a mounted flatscreen TV. Both bedrooms come with sizable closets and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors to the backyard. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Sewage, Trash and Pool and Pest services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 GROVE STREET S have any available units?
5901 GROVE STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 GROVE STREET S have?
Some of 5901 GROVE STREET S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 GROVE STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5901 GROVE STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 GROVE STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5901 GROVE STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5901 GROVE STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5901 GROVE STREET S offers parking.
Does 5901 GROVE STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 GROVE STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 GROVE STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 5901 GROVE STREET S has a pool.
Does 5901 GROVE STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5901 GROVE STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 GROVE STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 GROVE STREET S has units with dishwashers.

