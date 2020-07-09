5901 GROVE STREET S

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

** Available Now ** Move-in ready Pool Home in South St. Petersburg, just minutes from the Downtown St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. This spacious house comes with an 2-car garage, pool, hot tub, and a beautiful backyard oasis. There is also a large, custom-built dry-bar that comes with a mounted flatscreen TV. Both bedrooms come with sizable closets and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors to the backyard. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Sewage, Trash and Pool and Pest services.