All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:18 AM

5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5900 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. The condo boasts a spacious, open floor plan and vaulted ceilings - completed by an updated kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. New living area furniture; fun, tropical décor; updated bathrooms, beautiful, plank-style flooring, plantation shutters; flat screen TVs and wireless internet service round out the amenities in this inviting condo. After a full day of sight-seeing adventures or fun in the sun on our beautiful Gulf beaches, come home to the peacefulness of the island and relax on the balcony with afternoon cocktails before heading out for the evening. You’re sure to see Florida’s shorebirds sunning themselves in and around the golf course ponds and greens. Spend your morning with the newest best seller lounging by the community's sparkling, heated pool or rejuvenate in the hot tub after a long day. Don’t miss out on the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have any available units?
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity