5900 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

This top-notch, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde West condo, located on the 8th green of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, truly inspires rest and relaxation. The condo boasts a spacious, open floor plan and vaulted ceilings - completed by an updated kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. New living area furniture; fun, tropical décor; updated bathrooms, beautiful, plank-style flooring, plantation shutters; flat screen TVs and wireless internet service round out the amenities in this inviting condo. After a full day of sight-seeing adventures or fun in the sun on our beautiful Gulf beaches, come home to the peacefulness of the island and relax on the balcony with afternoon cocktails before heading out for the evening. You’re sure to see Florida’s shorebirds sunning themselves in and around the golf course ponds and greens. Spend your morning with the newest best seller lounging by the community's sparkling, heated pool or rejuvenate in the hot tub after a long day. Don’t miss out on the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol.