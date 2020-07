Amenities

Move in Special! Move in now and get a few weeks free, but pay for April 1st start..



Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring throughout. There is a washer and dryer in the unit that. Extra storage off of the bonus room. Located near shopping malls, beaches, restaurants and more!