All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5840 37th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5840 37th Ave N
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

5840 37th Ave N

5840 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5840 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e70c47079 ---- Available now for a move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Spacious second floor 2 BR, 1 Bath apartment with private screened patio and a separate laundry closet with hookups Brand NEW carpet and paint throughout Two large bedrooms (king size bed will fit) Kitchen has lots of cabinets and white appliances Central A/C Large LR/DR combination New windows and slider to patio Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups; tenant must supply dryer vent Water/sewer/trash included Well established and well-kept apartment building Assigned parking space One or two small dogs under 30 lbs or cats with $25 each pet screening fee, $300 additional deposit for dog/$200 for cat and $25/mo pet rent for dog/$15 per mo for cat. Photo, animal license, current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet rider for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5840 37th Ave N have any available units?
5840 37th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5840 37th Ave N have?
Some of 5840 37th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5840 37th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5840 37th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5840 37th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5840 37th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5840 37th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5840 37th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5840 37th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5840 37th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5840 37th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5840 37th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5840 37th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5840 37th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5840 37th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5840 37th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus