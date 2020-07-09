5840 37th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e70c47079 ---- Available now for a move in within 30 days 12 month minimum lease Spacious second floor 2 BR, 1 Bath apartment with private screened patio and a separate laundry closet with hookups Brand NEW carpet and paint throughout Two large bedrooms (king size bed will fit) Kitchen has lots of cabinets and white appliances Central A/C Large LR/DR combination New windows and slider to patio Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups; tenant must supply dryer vent Water/sewer/trash included Well established and well-kept apartment building Assigned parking space One or two small dogs under 30 lbs or cats with $25 each pet screening fee, $300 additional deposit for dog/$200 for cat and $25/mo pet rent for dog/$15 per mo for cat. Photo, animal license, current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet rider for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental