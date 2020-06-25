All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

5839 8TH AVENUE N

5839 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5839 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
agle Crest Apartment Homes are spacious, updated and conveniently located. Large 1 bedroom one bathroom Ground floor location. Spacious at 635 square feet Close to shopping, St. Pete College, the beaches and downtown St. Petersburg, Laundry on site. Ceramic tile floors with carpet in the bedroom, Nice kitchen and updated bath, Nook could be home office. Crown molding, clean and ready. Laundry room onsite, extra storage locker, Includes water, sewer, garbage & Pest control. Small Pet OK. Nice! $875/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5839 8TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5839 8TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 8TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5839 8TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 8TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5839 8TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5839 8TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 8TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5839 8TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5839 8TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 8TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 8TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
