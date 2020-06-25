5839 8TH AVENUE N

Amenities

agle Crest Apartment Homes are spacious, updated and conveniently located. Large 1 bedroom one bathroom Ground floor location. Spacious at 635 square feet Close to shopping, St. Pete College, the beaches and downtown St. Petersburg, Laundry on site. Ceramic tile floors with carpet in the bedroom, Nice kitchen and updated bath, Nook could be home office. Crown molding, clean and ready. Laundry room onsite, extra storage locker, Includes water, sewer, garbage & Pest control. Small Pet OK. Nice! $875/mo