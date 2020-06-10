5831 8TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Updated and remodeled apartments in Eagle Crest area near St Pete College. Nice 2 bedroom one bathroom Apt! 1000 sq ft mol! Updated kitchen and bath, Nook in living room could be nice for small home office or desk. Ceramic tile floors and carpet in the bedroom. Close to busline, spacious 1st floor corner location, central heat and air, crown molding, Small pet OK, laundry room with extra storage, easy access to downtown St Petersburg and the beaches. Small pet ok. Includes water, sewer, garbage and pest control. Nice!