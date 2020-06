Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rarely Available this 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 2nd floor corner unit available for rent immediately. Spit floor plan offers plenty of privacy. Magnificent wide open water views of Boca Ciega Bay. Community features include heated pool and spa. Assigned covered parking and 2nd space on level parking available. Convenient location just minutes to St. Pete Beach, Pass a Grill, shopping restaurants, and only 25 min to Tampa International airport.