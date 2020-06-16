All apartments in St. Petersburg
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD

5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great find, great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental. You can watch the golfers enjoying the beautiful Isla Golf Coarse, right from your second floor porch. The kitchen is light and bright, it opens to the dinning/ great room combo area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, with plenty of space for all of your furnishings. The lovely pool and hot tub are just a short walk across the driveway, this is located on the stunning Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy the sunsets from the large heated pool, while chatting with your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have any available units?
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
