5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great find, great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental. You can watch the golfers enjoying the beautiful Isla Golf Coarse, right from your second floor porch. The kitchen is light and bright, it opens to the dinning/ great room combo area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, with plenty of space for all of your furnishings. The lovely pool and hot tub are just a short walk across the driveway, this is located on the stunning Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy the sunsets from the large heated pool, while chatting with your neighbors.