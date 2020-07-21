5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404

Amenities
Exclusive 3 bed 3 bath Vista De Oro Building rarely available for rent. This unit has wide open water views with over sized balcony. It comes completely turnkey furnished with under building parking. There is a fitness workout room in the building. The pool and spa are absolutely gorgeous. It has BBQ grills under a covered area for those Sunday grill outs. This is a waterfront and golf course community. It can't get any better plus the convenience of interstate access, shopping, dining, Ft De Soto and the Gulf beaches. Hurry this will not last. Sorry no smoking and no pets are allowed.