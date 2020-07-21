All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:22 PM

5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404

5700 Escondida Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exclusive 3 bed 3 bath Vista De Oro Building rarely available for rent. This unit has wide open water views with over sized balcony. It comes completely turnkey furnished with under building parking. There is a fitness workout room in the building. The pool and spa are absolutely gorgeous. It has BBQ grills under a covered area for those Sunday grill outs. This is a waterfront and golf course community. It can't get any better plus the convenience of interstate access, shopping, dining, Ft De Soto and the Gulf beaches. Hurry this will not last. Sorry no smoking and no pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have any available units?
5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have?
Some of 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 offers parking.
Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 has a pool.
Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have accessible units?
No, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Escondida Blvd S Apt 404 has units with dishwashers.
