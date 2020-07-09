5642 9th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1101a09054 ---- Cute home for rent in West St Petersburg/Tyrone/49th Street North/ Disston Heights. Nice kitchen with lots of storage and a sunny Florida room located off of the kitchen, which has a private entrance/exit to the patio and the back yard. Wood floors. There is also a one car garage with an extended side area to the driveway that will accommodate 4 cars. The home is conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. One month rent, a $1300 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Well behaved pets welcome, subject to approval and additional charges. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Car Garage Updated Kitchen Wood Floors