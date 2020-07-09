All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5642 9th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5642 9th Ave N
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

5642 9th Ave N

5642 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5642 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1101a09054 ---- Cute home for rent in West St Petersburg/Tyrone/49th Street North/ Disston Heights. Nice kitchen with lots of storage and a sunny Florida room located off of the kitchen, which has a private entrance/exit to the patio and the back yard. Wood floors. There is also a one car garage with an extended side area to the driveway that will accommodate 4 cars. The home is conveniently located to shopping and restaurants. One month rent, a $1300 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Well behaved pets welcome, subject to approval and additional charges. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. 1 Car Garage Updated Kitchen Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 9th Ave N have any available units?
5642 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5642 9th Ave N have?
Some of 5642 9th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5642 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5642 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5642 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5642 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 5642 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5642 9th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 5642 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5642 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5642 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5642 9th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus