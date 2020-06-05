All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5612 31st Avenue North

Location

5612 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel right at home with Main Street Renewal and get your application fee(s) waived with promo code FEELATHOME. Hurry! This promotion ends on December 31, 2018! There is much to love about this home! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, the fenced back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 31st Avenue North have any available units?
5612 31st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5612 31st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5612 31st Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 31st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 31st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 31st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 31st Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
