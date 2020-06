Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Short term furnished Well maintained 2 bed 2 bath fenced block home with one car garage in quiet neighborhood close by to shopping, beaches and downtown. Fully furnished with water, sewer, trash, internet included. All new furnishings, large screened porch. There is a large family room with an over sized kitchen that opens up into the common areas of the house. King size bed, and a queen bed in the second bedroom. This house is available as a shorter term 60 day min. Sorry no pets.