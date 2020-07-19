5585 Atlantic Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with plenty of space and new flooring in the living areas! As you enter the property you have spacious living room, breakfast area and Kitchen all together in the heart of the home. Kitchen comes with all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is roomy with a nice sized closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring as well, vanity sink and standing shower. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups and a elongated back porch.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.