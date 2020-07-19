All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
5585 Atlantic Avenue North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 9:57 PM

5585 Atlantic Avenue North

5585 Atlantic Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5585 Atlantic Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with plenty of space and new flooring in the living areas! As you enter the property you have spacious living room, breakfast area and Kitchen all together in the heart of the home. Kitchen comes with all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is roomy with a nice sized closet and full bathroom with tiled flooring as well, vanity sink and standing shower. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom, utility hook ups and a elongated back porch.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have any available units?
5585 Atlantic Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have?
Some of 5585 Atlantic Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 Atlantic Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5585 Atlantic Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 Atlantic Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 Atlantic Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5585 Atlantic Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
