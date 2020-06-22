All apartments in St. Petersburg
555 5TH AVENUE NE

555 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

555 5th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
**6 month lease preferred** - Exclusive Vinoy Place luxury resort-type living. Your private elevator lobby takes you into the desirable Savona open -style floorplan with 3,600 s.f. of elegant living space. The gourmet-style kitchen has tray ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & granite countertops, a breakfast nook and balcony. The spacious living room & dining area will indulge you with views of water, park and city, while the entertainment deck has abundant space for lounge chairs and an outdoor dining area. The grand Savona design includes the desirable “ Vinoy Room” that serves as a media area, den and vestibule for the bedroom wing. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The expansive master suite offers stunning views of the downtown skyline and a private balcony. A separate sitting area in the suite serves as a lounge , TV or home office area. The master bathroom includes a garden tub, a dual shower, two sinks and counters and two water closets. The suite extends to a generous walk-in closet complete with custom drawers. The Savona includes a large laundry room, two covered parking spaces (one of which is an oversized premium space), and a temperature-controlled storage unit. Amenities include gated access, 24/7 security, several heated pools, a jacuzzi spa, and electric car charging stations. The expansive social area has a fireplace, game room, billiards room, catering kitchen, outdoor pool, deck and gas grill. Walkable downtown St. Pete, with restaurants, shopping, museums, galleries and more, are just steps away. Property will be rented unfurnished | 360 virtual tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/TrbYBrPU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
555 5TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 555 5TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 5TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
555 5TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 5TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 555 5TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 555 5TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 5TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 555 5TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 555 5TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 555 5TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 5TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

