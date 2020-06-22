555 5TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse elevator game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby

**6 month lease preferred** - Exclusive Vinoy Place luxury resort-type living. Your private elevator lobby takes you into the desirable Savona open -style floorplan with 3,600 s.f. of elegant living space. The gourmet-style kitchen has tray ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge & granite countertops, a breakfast nook and balcony. The spacious living room & dining area will indulge you with views of water, park and city, while the entertainment deck has abundant space for lounge chairs and an outdoor dining area. The grand Savona design includes the desirable “ Vinoy Room” that serves as a media area, den and vestibule for the bedroom wing. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The expansive master suite offers stunning views of the downtown skyline and a private balcony. A separate sitting area in the suite serves as a lounge , TV or home office area. The master bathroom includes a garden tub, a dual shower, two sinks and counters and two water closets. The suite extends to a generous walk-in closet complete with custom drawers. The Savona includes a large laundry room, two covered parking spaces (one of which is an oversized premium space), and a temperature-controlled storage unit. Amenities include gated access, 24/7 security, several heated pools, a jacuzzi spa, and electric car charging stations. The expansive social area has a fireplace, game room, billiards room, catering kitchen, outdoor pool, deck and gas grill. Walkable downtown St. Pete, with restaurants, shopping, museums, galleries and more, are just steps away. Property will be rented unfurnished | 360 virtual tour: https://players.cupix.com/p/TrbYBrPU