All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5535 21ST STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5535 21ST STREET S
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

5535 21ST STREET S

5535 21st Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5535 21st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
Enclave/Sable Point Condominium presents this 1 bedroom corner unit on the ground-floor unit with parking outside the front door on 21st street. The screen enclosed patio is on the courtyard behind the pool and recreation center. Bring your furnishings. Small Pets allowed but need references and deposit TBD. A tenant must be able to verify requirements at the time of application. Some requirements: 1. evidence of income 3 times the rent. 2. Good credit (660 or above) is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 21ST STREET S have any available units?
5535 21ST STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5535 21ST STREET S have?
Some of 5535 21ST STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 21ST STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5535 21ST STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 21ST STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 21ST STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 5535 21ST STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5535 21ST STREET S offers parking.
Does 5535 21ST STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 21ST STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 21ST STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 5535 21ST STREET S has a pool.
Does 5535 21ST STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5535 21ST STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 21ST STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5535 21ST STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus