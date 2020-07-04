All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

546 52ND TERRACE N

546 52nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

546 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available in Mid December. Townhome living at it’s best and the location can’t be beat!. Enter through the front door, past the lovely powder room to the spacious living area. The size-able living area draws you in from the foyer with high ceilings and an open concept layout. From the well appointed kitchen across to the screened lanai it's easy to entertain, relax or just live in this comfortable and flexible space. Oodles of storage allow for clean lines and organized activity from the walk in pantry to the storage under the stairs. The kitchen features rich ebony cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The rear patio is a lovely spot for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Just up the stairs to the 2nd floor you will find a comfortable loft area, great for watching your favorite film or curling up with a good book. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling, large walk-in closet and a spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a great walk-in shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs are light and bright with walk-in closets. The laundry is conveniently located off the second floor hallway. The pool and grand pavilion are ideal for taking a quick dip or gathering with friends and neighbors for a barbecue. Come see it for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 52ND TERRACE N have any available units?
546 52ND TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 52ND TERRACE N have?
Some of 546 52ND TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 52ND TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
546 52ND TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 52ND TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 546 52ND TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 546 52ND TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 546 52ND TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 546 52ND TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 52ND TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 52ND TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 546 52ND TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 546 52ND TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 546 52ND TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 546 52ND TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 52ND TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.

