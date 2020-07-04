546 52ND TERRACE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available in Mid December. Townhome living at it’s best and the location can’t be beat!. Enter through the front door, past the lovely powder room to the spacious living area. The size-able living area draws you in from the foyer with high ceilings and an open concept layout. From the well appointed kitchen across to the screened lanai it's easy to entertain, relax or just live in this comfortable and flexible space. Oodles of storage allow for clean lines and organized activity from the walk in pantry to the storage under the stairs. The kitchen features rich ebony cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The rear patio is a lovely spot for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Just up the stairs to the 2nd floor you will find a comfortable loft area, great for watching your favorite film or curling up with a good book. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling, large walk-in closet and a spacious en suite bathroom with dual sinks and a great walk-in shower. Two more bedrooms upstairs are light and bright with walk-in closets. The laundry is conveniently located off the second floor hallway. The pool and grand pavilion are ideal for taking a quick dip or gathering with friends and neighbors for a barbecue. Come see it for yourself today!