Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

545 2nd Street North - -

545 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

545 2nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful upstairs 3 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave. Best location in St. Pete!
Beautiful original hardwood floors just refinished!
Central Air and Heat which helps with the electric bill!
Brand new faux wood blinds being installed.
2 reserved onsite parking spots.
Landlord pays for water and trash. Tenant pays for electric.
2nd Street N is a lovely brick, tree-lined street.
Onsite coin laundry room with high end machines

To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Small dog allowed with additional non refundable $200 pet deposit. No cats. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.
$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.
Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

To apply please visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 2nd Street North - - have any available units?
545 2nd Street North - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 2nd Street North - - have?
Some of 545 2nd Street North - -'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 2nd Street North - - currently offering any rent specials?
545 2nd Street North - - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 2nd Street North - - pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 2nd Street North - - is pet friendly.
Does 545 2nd Street North - - offer parking?
Yes, 545 2nd Street North - - offers parking.
Does 545 2nd Street North - - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 2nd Street North - - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 2nd Street North - - have a pool?
No, 545 2nd Street North - - does not have a pool.
Does 545 2nd Street North - - have accessible units?
No, 545 2nd Street North - - does not have accessible units.
Does 545 2nd Street North - - have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 2nd Street North - - does not have units with dishwashers.

