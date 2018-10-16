545 2nd Street North

Amenities

Beautiful upstairs 3 bedroom with fantastic location right on the border of Downtown/Old Northeast. Just a short walk to all the nightlife on Beach Rd. or on Central Ave. Best location in St. Pete!

Beautiful original hardwood floors just refinished!

Central Air and Heat which helps with the electric bill!

Brand new faux wood blinds being installed.

2 reserved onsite parking spots.

Landlord pays for water and trash. Tenant pays for electric.

2nd Street N is a lovely brick, tree-lined street.

Onsite coin laundry room with high end machines



To apply visit www.downtownstpeteapartments.managebuilding.com



Small dog allowed with additional non refundable $200 pet deposit. No cats. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo.

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. Security deposit due upon approval.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.



