543 52ND TERRACE N

Welcome HOME to the Colonnade, a private and secure gated community in North St. Pete. Your townhome is centrally located just minutes to restaurants, NE Shopping Center, Publix, I-275 and Downtown St. Pete. The 1st floor features an open concept layout with a powder room, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. You'll LOVE the high ceilings and abundant storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a walk-in pantry. The covered rear patio is perfect for sipping your morning coffee or a glass of wine at the end of a long day. The 2nd floor features a loft/bonus space great for an in-home office. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and spacious en-suite bath w/ dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms located upstairs also feature walk-in closets. Additionally, the laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. Outside, you have a 2 car attached garage. The community features a pool, club house, and BBQ area. This is the perfect place to rent!