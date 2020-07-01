All apartments in St. Petersburg
543 52ND TERRACE N
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

543 52ND TERRACE N

543 52nd Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

543 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome HOME to the Colonnade, a private and secure gated community in North St. Pete. Your townhome is centrally located just minutes to restaurants, NE Shopping Center, Publix, I-275 and Downtown St. Pete. The 1st floor features an open concept layout with a powder room, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. You'll LOVE the high ceilings and abundant storage space. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a walk-in pantry. The covered rear patio is perfect for sipping your morning coffee or a glass of wine at the end of a long day. The 2nd floor features a loft/bonus space great for an in-home office. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and spacious en-suite bath w/ dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. The two additional bedrooms located upstairs also feature walk-in closets. Additionally, the laundry is conveniently located on 2nd floor. Outside, you have a 2 car attached garage. The community features a pool, club house, and BBQ area. This is the perfect place to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 52ND TERRACE N have any available units?
543 52ND TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 52ND TERRACE N have?
Some of 543 52ND TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 52ND TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
543 52ND TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 52ND TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 543 52ND TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 543 52ND TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 543 52ND TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 543 52ND TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 52ND TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 52ND TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 543 52ND TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 543 52ND TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 543 52ND TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 543 52ND TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 52ND TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.

