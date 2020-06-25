5411 Burlington Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled home! Gorgeous entry has beautiful engineered hardwood flooring, flooring continues into the hall bath, kitchen area and the living room. Custom kitchen has quartz counter tops with double deep sinks, all wood cabinets, coordinating glass back splash, Stainless steel appliance package, beautiful updated hardware package,Bedrooms have new carpet, new ceiling fans, and fresh paint inside and out. The home also features a tankless water heater, new roof, newer A/C, new windows and nice level lot.



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



