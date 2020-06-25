All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
5411 Burlington Avenue North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5411 Burlington Avenue North

5411 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled home! Gorgeous entry has beautiful engineered hardwood flooring, flooring continues into the hall bath, kitchen area and the living room. Custom kitchen has quartz counter tops with double deep sinks, all wood cabinets, coordinating glass back splash, Stainless steel appliance package, beautiful updated hardware package,Bedrooms have new carpet, new ceiling fans, and fresh paint inside and out. The home also features a tankless water heater, new roof, newer A/C, new windows and nice level lot.

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have any available units?
5411 Burlington Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have?
Some of 5411 Burlington Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Burlington Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Burlington Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Burlington Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Burlington Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5411 Burlington Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Burlington Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5411 Burlington Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5411 Burlington Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Burlington Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Burlington Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
