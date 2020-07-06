5380 4 STREET N

Adorable 1/1 condo with upgrades in both bathroom and kitchen. Come home to this ground floor condo cook your dinner in the updated kitchen or find a nice restaurant on 4th Street. On those nice breezy days open up the home and enjoy the front enclosed patio that is accessible from the bedroom through sliding glass doors or step out your front door into the patio. Large walk in closet and extra storage just outside the front door. Parking is under cover you have 1 spot and there is guest parking for visitors. Close to downtown St. Petersburg and right on desirable 4th Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
