5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home!!! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage Framed Stucco home that's been totally remodeled! Upon entering this beautiful home you will immediately see the gorgeous marble tiled wood burning fireplace in the wide open living room. The brand new laminate plank flooring throughout makes this home seem so big! The new shaker cabinets and granite counter tops along with new stainless appliances complete this stunning kitchen! All the bedrooms have brand new carpeting for your comfort and both bathrooms have been completely updated with ceramic tile, new vanities and gorgeous lighting! The front of the home has been landscaped with colorful plants and mulch for the ultimate curb appeal! With new paint inside and out you won't have anything to do other than move right in and make this home yours! Call for your private showing today! This one won't last long!!