St. Petersburg, FL
5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S

5351 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S · No Longer Available
Location

5351 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home!!! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage Framed Stucco home that's been totally remodeled! Upon entering this beautiful home you will immediately see the gorgeous marble tiled wood burning fireplace in the wide open living room. The brand new laminate plank flooring throughout makes this home seem so big! The new shaker cabinets and granite counter tops along with new stainless appliances complete this stunning kitchen! All the bedrooms have brand new carpeting for your comfort and both bathrooms have been completely updated with ceramic tile, new vanities and gorgeous lighting! The front of the home has been landscaped with colorful plants and mulch for the ultimate curb appeal! With new paint inside and out you won't have anything to do other than move right in and make this home yours! Call for your private showing today! This one won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have any available units?
5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have?
Some of 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S offers parking.
Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have a pool?
No, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5351 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR STREET S has units with dishwashers.
