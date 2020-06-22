All apartments in St. Petersburg
535 32ND AVENUE N
535 32ND AVENUE N

535 32nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

535 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available January 3rd, 2020! Completely Renovated One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom, Single Level Apartment with Private Rear Pavered Patio and Assigned Parking Space Located in Beautiful Northeast St. Petersburg. The Unit has been Completely Remodeled with Brand New Air Conditioning System, Brand New Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and New Appliances, Brand New Bathroom with Marble Finishes, All New Engineered Hardwood Flooring, New Interior Paint and Trim Work, All New Light Fixtures and New Tankless Water Heater. Perfectly Situated in The Oaks Apartments, a 6-Unit Boutique Apartment Complex Located a Few Blocks from Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, Publix, Coffee Pot Bayou, Body Electric and Downtown St. Petersburg. On-Site, Coin Operated Laundry is Available. Landlord Pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant is Responsible for Electric and Cable/Internet Services. First Month ($1275), Last Month ($1275) and Security Deposit ($1275) is Required to Move-In. Landlord Also Requires $75 Background Check Prior to Entering into a Lease. Maximum of One Pet and Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 is Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
535 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 32ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 535 32ND AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
535 32ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 32ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 535 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 535 32ND AVENUE N does offer parking.
Does 535 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 32ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 535 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 535 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 535 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 535 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 32ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
