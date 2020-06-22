535 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Available January 3rd, 2020! Completely Renovated One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom, Single Level Apartment with Private Rear Pavered Patio and Assigned Parking Space Located in Beautiful Northeast St. Petersburg. The Unit has been Completely Remodeled with Brand New Air Conditioning System, Brand New Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and New Appliances, Brand New Bathroom with Marble Finishes, All New Engineered Hardwood Flooring, New Interior Paint and Trim Work, All New Light Fixtures and New Tankless Water Heater. Perfectly Situated in The Oaks Apartments, a 6-Unit Boutique Apartment Complex Located a Few Blocks from Trader Joe's, Fresh Market, Publix, Coffee Pot Bayou, Body Electric and Downtown St. Petersburg. On-Site, Coin Operated Laundry is Available. Landlord Pays for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant is Responsible for Electric and Cable/Internet Services. First Month ($1275), Last Month ($1275) and Security Deposit ($1275) is Required to Move-In. Landlord Also Requires $75 Background Check Prior to Entering into a Lease. Maximum of One Pet and Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 is Required.