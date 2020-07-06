All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 533 38th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
533 38th Ave N
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

533 38th Ave N

533 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

533 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Such a CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in very nice condition and bigger than it looks. Newer kitchen. It is located in a hugely popular area just a couple blocks from shopping and all of the cool stuff that is going on on 4th St N. It is also just 5 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.
It has off-street parking in both the front and the back.
The floors are all wood-laminate and in great condition.
Cats are ok, with approval, sorry, no dogs.
(the stand alone garage is not included)
It is available for quick occupancy.
Call Julie for more information - (727) 440-8108

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5187438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 38th Ave N have any available units?
533 38th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 533 38th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
533 38th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 38th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 38th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 533 38th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 533 38th Ave N offers parking.
Does 533 38th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 38th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 38th Ave N have a pool?
No, 533 38th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 533 38th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 533 38th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 533 38th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 38th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 38th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 38th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus