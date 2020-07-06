533 38th Ave N

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Such a CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in very nice condition and bigger than it looks. Newer kitchen. It is located in a hugely popular area just a couple blocks from shopping and all of the cool stuff that is going on on 4th St N. It is also just 5 minutes from downtown St. Petersburg.

It has off-street parking in both the front and the back.

The floors are all wood-laminate and in great condition.

Cats are ok, with approval, sorry, no dogs.

(the stand alone garage is not included)

It is available for quick occupancy.

Call Julie for more information - (727) 440-8108



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5187438)