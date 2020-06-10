5301 24TH TERRACE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

The curb appeal on this home will draw you in as you drive into the large driveway. The mature landscape and lawn are watered with a sprinkler system on a well. A quaint porch is perfect for rocking chairs and enjoying the cool night breeze. Walk into a true open floor plan. The front formal living room is attached to a new kitchen with eat in space featuring stone counter tops, stainless appliances and farmhouse sink. The garage is off to the left of the kitchen and features storage space and the washer and dryer. Walk to the back room featuring a large dining room and large family room. There are french doors leading out to the HUGE screened in patio covered in pavers and showcasing the large swimming pool. There is an outdoor sink and plenty of space for not only an outdoor dining room but also several seating areas. Outside of the porch there is a shed with lots of storage as well as a pool bathroom. The master bedroom and remodeled bathroom adjoin the family room. The two additional bedrooms and guest bath are at the front of the home featuring large closet space and tile/wood flooring throughout. Newer AC (2015) and Newer Roof (2017). Bring your toothbrush and swimsuit! This home is immaculate and ready for its new owners!