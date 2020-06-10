All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5301 24TH TERRACE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5301 24TH TERRACE N
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5301 24TH TERRACE N

5301 24th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5301 24th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The curb appeal on this home will draw you in as you drive into the large driveway. The mature landscape and lawn are watered with a sprinkler system on a well. A quaint porch is perfect for rocking chairs and enjoying the cool night breeze. Walk into a true open floor plan. The front formal living room is attached to a new kitchen with eat in space featuring stone counter tops, stainless appliances and farmhouse sink. The garage is off to the left of the kitchen and features storage space and the washer and dryer. Walk to the back room featuring a large dining room and large family room. There are french doors leading out to the HUGE screened in patio covered in pavers and showcasing the large swimming pool. There is an outdoor sink and plenty of space for not only an outdoor dining room but also several seating areas. Outside of the porch there is a shed with lots of storage as well as a pool bathroom. The master bedroom and remodeled bathroom adjoin the family room. The two additional bedrooms and guest bath are at the front of the home featuring large closet space and tile/wood flooring throughout. Newer AC (2015) and Newer Roof (2017). Bring your toothbrush and swimsuit! This home is immaculate and ready for its new owners!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have any available units?
5301 24TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 5301 24TH TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 24TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
5301 24TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 24TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 5301 24TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 5301 24TH TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 24TH TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have a pool?
Yes, 5301 24TH TERRACE N has a pool.
Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 5301 24TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 24TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 24TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus