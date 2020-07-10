529 30th Ave N

All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

529 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54ad20804a ---- Available now for move in within 30 days New flooring, new paint, new light fixtures in 2018 Nice, north St Pete location only a 2 minute drive to downtown. Walk to Fresh Market and many other 4th St stores and restaurants 2 BR, 1 Bath ground floor apartment is spacious and open Central A/C Large LR/DR combination On-site laundry Covered parking spot available for $15/mo additional; uncovered parking is free Tenant pays all utilities--water is billed through ratio utility billing system (RUBS) Well established and well-kept apartment building has a shady and welcoming front courtyard One small dog (under 25 lbs) or one cat with with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 30th Ave N have any available units?
529 30th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 30th Ave N have?
Some of 529 30th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 30th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
529 30th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 30th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 30th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 529 30th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 529 30th Ave N offers parking.
Does 529 30th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 30th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 30th Ave N have a pool?
No, 529 30th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 529 30th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 529 30th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 529 30th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 30th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

