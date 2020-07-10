529 30th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54ad20804a ---- Available now for move in within 30 days New flooring, new paint, new light fixtures in 2018 Nice, north St Pete location only a 2 minute drive to downtown. Walk to Fresh Market and many other 4th St stores and restaurants 2 BR, 1 Bath ground floor apartment is spacious and open Central A/C Large LR/DR combination On-site laundry Covered parking spot available for $15/mo additional; uncovered parking is free Tenant pays all utilities--water is billed through ratio utility billing system (RUBS) Well established and well-kept apartment building has a shady and welcoming front courtyard One small dog (under 25 lbs) or one cat with with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises