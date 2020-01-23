Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 528 59TH WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
528 59TH WAY S
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
528 59TH WAY S
528 59th Way South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
528 59th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Pasadena Bear Creek Estates
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 59TH WAY S have any available units?
528 59TH WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 528 59TH WAY S have?
Some of 528 59TH WAY S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 528 59TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
528 59TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 59TH WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 528 59TH WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 528 59TH WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 528 59TH WAY S offers parking.
Does 528 59TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 59TH WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 59TH WAY S have a pool?
No, 528 59TH WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 528 59TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 528 59TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 528 59TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 59TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus