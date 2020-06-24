5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well appointed 1st floor condo located in the beautiful complex of Isla Key on the island of Isla Del Sol. 2 bedroom 2 bath with a den. These first floor units come with a great patio off the main living area for you to enjoy views of the pool and Boca Ciega Bay with your friends. Isla Key is centrally located with easy access to some of the best beaches in the state, I-275 for trips to Orlando, or other day trips you want to take. Downtown St Petersburg is approximately 10 minutes away.