Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD

5277 Isla Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

5277 Isla Key Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Well appointed 1st floor condo located in the beautiful complex of Isla Key on the island of Isla Del Sol. 2 bedroom 2 bath with a den. These first floor units come with a great patio off the main living area for you to enjoy views of the pool and Boca Ciega Bay with your friends. Isla Key is centrally located with easy access to some of the best beaches in the state, I-275 for trips to Orlando, or other day trips you want to take. Downtown St Petersburg is approximately 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5277 ISLA KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
