St. Petersburg, FL
5265 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

5265 BEACH DRIVE SE

5265 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5265 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Imagine waking up to the sounds of water lapping at the seawall right outside your door and watching birds in flight over the expansive water that is Tampa Bay! Welcome to our hidden gem nestled at the southern tip of St Petersburg. Your new home is tucked away within an amazing resort style community directly on Tampa Bay. The tastefully decorated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom 2nd floor condominium boasts spectacular and expansive views of Little Bayou This home has just recently been updated with new Coretec flooring, new paint, updated AC, and a newly tiled walk in shower in the master bath. .

Step outside your door to watch dolphins play or join your neighbors and enjoy a cocktail at our exclusive, private Yacht Club. Exercise in our beautifully appointed fitness center and enjoy a swim in any of our three swimming pools. Play tennis under the lights or simply relax. Once you enter Waterside you have stepped into a whole new lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5265 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5265 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5265 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

