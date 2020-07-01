5265 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Imagine waking up to the sounds of water lapping at the seawall right outside your door and watching birds in flight over the expansive water that is Tampa Bay! Welcome to our hidden gem nestled at the southern tip of St Petersburg. Your new home is tucked away within an amazing resort style community directly on Tampa Bay. The tastefully decorated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom 2nd floor condominium boasts spectacular and expansive views of Little Bayou This home has just recently been updated with new Coretec flooring, new paint, updated AC, and a newly tiled walk in shower in the master bath. .



Step outside your door to watch dolphins play or join your neighbors and enjoy a cocktail at our exclusive, private Yacht Club. Exercise in our beautifully appointed fitness center and enjoy a swim in any of our three swimming pools. Play tennis under the lights or simply relax. Once you enter Waterside you have stepped into a whole new lifestyle.