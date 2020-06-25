5264 61ST AVENUE S

Amenities

wine room dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room wine room

Stunning Executive home, crafted with separate living quarters for everyone, including In-laws. Gated community with scenic lake views while surrounded by the Bay/Gulf waters of Bayway Isles. Lanai and Pool views from the Formal Living room and Dining room. Perfect space to entertain with Marble flooring throughout, Fireplace, Crown molding, and flowing Archways. Fabulous Chef's kitchen with SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar designed for meals, family gatherings or relax, while overlooking the Pool! Double doors open to Family/Game room downstairs and a separate Climate-controlled Wine room. A Media room awaits on the 2nd floor for the Big Game or Cinematic moments! Location, location, LOCATION, surrounded by ST Petes beaches, Fort Desoto Park and minutes from the Tropicana Field or Downtown, and best of all NO TRAFFIC hassles because you are live on the Island! Truly living the best of the Florida Lifestyle in Paradise!