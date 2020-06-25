All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5264 61ST AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5264 61ST AVENUE S
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:37 PM

5264 61ST AVENUE S

5264 61st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5264 61st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
wine room
Stunning Executive home, crafted with separate living quarters for everyone, including In-laws. Gated community with scenic lake views while surrounded by the Bay/Gulf waters of Bayway Isles. Lanai and Pool views from the Formal Living room and Dining room. Perfect space to entertain with Marble flooring throughout, Fireplace, Crown molding, and flowing Archways. Fabulous Chef's kitchen with SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar designed for meals, family gatherings or relax, while overlooking the Pool! Double doors open to Family/Game room downstairs and a separate Climate-controlled Wine room. A Media room awaits on the 2nd floor for the Big Game or Cinematic moments! Location, location, LOCATION, surrounded by ST Petes beaches, Fort Desoto Park and minutes from the Tropicana Field or Downtown, and best of all NO TRAFFIC hassles because you are live on the Island! Truly living the best of the Florida Lifestyle in Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have any available units?
5264 61ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 5264 61ST AVENUE S's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 61ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5264 61ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 61ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5264 61ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5264 61ST AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 61ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5264 61ST AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5264 61ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 61ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 61ST AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus