St. Petersburg, FL
5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

5260 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5260 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Tampa Bay water view from your balcony with this wonderful 2-bedroom Waterside at Coquina Key condo. The community boasts every possible resort option for the tenant, heated pools, spas, saunas, full fitness and walking trails. Located on Coquina Key a private setting located 10 minutes from fantastic downtown St Petersburg and locate right on Tampa Bay. The Condo is private and spacious, offering a balcony with impeccable water front living views. Simply an ideal way to start or end the day by relaxing directly on the water's edge. Interior Washer Dryer, full kitchen and bathroom. All tile flooring through out. The community is a wonderful resort style waterfront property with 24-hour guard gated security and numerous luxuries features available to all residence. This condo includes with rent, large on-site laundry facility within walking distance, Community features, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have any available units?
5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
