5260 COQUINA KEY DRIVE SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool sauna

Tampa Bay water view from your balcony with this wonderful 2-bedroom Waterside at Coquina Key condo. The community boasts every possible resort option for the tenant, heated pools, spas, saunas, full fitness and walking trails. Located on Coquina Key a private setting located 10 minutes from fantastic downtown St Petersburg and locate right on Tampa Bay. The Condo is private and spacious, offering a balcony with impeccable water front living views. Simply an ideal way to start or end the day by relaxing directly on the water's edge. Interior Washer Dryer, full kitchen and bathroom. All tile flooring through out. The community is a wonderful resort style waterfront property with 24-hour guard gated security and numerous luxuries features available to all residence. This condo includes with rent, large on-site laundry facility within walking distance, Community features, water, sewer, garbage, cable TV.