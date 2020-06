Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Bay Breeze Cove. Located in Northeast St. Petersburg, just a block from 4th Street and in very close proximity to many restaurants and shops. The unit has a 1 car garage and there is also a community pool. Washer/dryer available. Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.