5257 5TH AVENUE N

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for a Cozy Efficiency that includes Water, Trash, and Sewage centrally located in St. Petersburg ??? Has a fenced in Small Patio and your parking spot is next to the garage. Available NOW for RENT !! Looking for a Long Term Tenant. One year minimum. Tenant Screening required. The unit is perfect for an individual and nearby everything...shopping, public transportation, etc. 15 mins to Treasure Island Beaches and 15 mins to Beautiful Downtown St. Pete !!! First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit- a total of $1950 moves you in. No Pets. This will go fast !!!