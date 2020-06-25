All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5257 5TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5257 5TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

5257 5TH AVENUE N

5257 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5257 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking for a Cozy Efficiency that includes Water, Trash, and Sewage centrally located in St. Petersburg ??? Has a fenced in Small Patio and your parking spot is next to the garage. Available NOW for RENT !! Looking for a Long Term Tenant. One year minimum. Tenant Screening required. The unit is perfect for an individual and nearby everything...shopping, public transportation, etc. 15 mins to Treasure Island Beaches and 15 mins to Beautiful Downtown St. Pete !!! First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit- a total of $1950 moves you in. No Pets. This will go fast !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5257 5TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5257 5TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 5TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5257 5TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 5TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5257 5TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5257 5TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 5TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5257 5TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5257 5TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 5TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 5TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus