5202 Beach Dr SE D

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Unit D Available 06/01/20 Waterfront Luxury Condo



Resort style living. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully renovated, 2nd floor, with breathtaking view of the bay. Beautiful large private community on Coquina Key. Private balcony, private boat slip, 2 pools and a hot tub overlooking the bay. 24 hour fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, horseshoe, and fishing pier. On site community center with bar, lots of community events, kayaks, gated community, community grilling area in addition to being able to grill at condo. Dolphins playground. Stunning sunsets. Eye popping coastal cruises. 10 minute drive to downtown St Pete.

