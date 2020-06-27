All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

5202 Beach Dr SE D

5202 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit D Available 06/01/20 Waterfront Luxury Condo - Property Id: 244935

Resort style living. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully renovated, 2nd floor, with breathtaking view of the bay. Beautiful large private community on Coquina Key. Private balcony, private boat slip, 2 pools and a hot tub overlooking the bay. 24 hour fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball, basketball, horseshoe, and fishing pier. On site community center with bar, lots of community events, kayaks, gated community, community grilling area in addition to being able to grill at condo. Dolphins playground. Stunning sunsets. Eye popping coastal cruises. 10 minute drive to downtown St Pete.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244935
Property Id 244935

(RLNE5647156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have any available units?
5202 Beach Dr SE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have?
Some of 5202 Beach Dr SE D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Beach Dr SE D currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Beach Dr SE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Beach Dr SE D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Beach Dr SE D is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D offer parking?
No, 5202 Beach Dr SE D does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Beach Dr SE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have a pool?
Yes, 5202 Beach Dr SE D has a pool.
Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have accessible units?
No, 5202 Beach Dr SE D does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Beach Dr SE D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Beach Dr SE D has units with dishwashers.

