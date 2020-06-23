520 11th Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move 1/2 on 2nd month. This upstairs unit has historic charm with 1950's Miami vibe, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings.Lots of windows light and bright. Charming.This is simple living. Outside front patio is a common area for tenants to enjoy. Shared laundry room with a coin operated washer and dryer. Super convenient location, easy access to I-275, 1 mile north of downtown St. Pete, 3 blocks away from Starbucks, close to The Tropicana, Al Lang Stadium, The Salvador Dali, and all the other great amenities St. Pete has to offer! Water, sewer, trash,included in the rent.