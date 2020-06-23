All apartments in St. Petersburg
520 11th Ave N
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:35 PM

520 11th Ave N

520 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

520 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move 1/2 on 2nd month. This upstairs unit has historic charm with 1950's Miami vibe, hardwood flooring, and high ceilings.Lots of windows light and bright. Charming.This is simple living. Outside front patio is a common area for tenants to enjoy. Shared laundry room with a coin operated washer and dryer. Super convenient location, easy access to I-275, 1 mile north of downtown St. Pete, 3 blocks away from Starbucks, close to The Tropicana, Al Lang Stadium, The Salvador Dali, and all the other great amenities St. Pete has to offer! Water, sewer, trash,included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 11th Ave N have any available units?
520 11th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 11th Ave N have?
Some of 520 11th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 11th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
520 11th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 11th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 11th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 520 11th Ave N offer parking?
No, 520 11th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 520 11th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 11th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 11th Ave N have a pool?
No, 520 11th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 520 11th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 520 11th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 520 11th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 11th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
