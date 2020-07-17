All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

5174 BEACH DRIVE SE

5174 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5174 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
basketball court
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
Adorable, Fully Furnished 2/1 in Waterside South. You can sit on the patio and see a breathtaking view of the Skyway Bridge. Waterside offers on site 24/7 security, Yacht Club, gym, fishing pier, basketball courts & more! Boat Slip is not included with this rental.

Electric (up to $100. per month), Water, Sewer and Garbage are Included.

$60 App Fee per Adult. Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5174 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5174 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5174 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
