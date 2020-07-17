5174 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony gym basketball court microwave furnished range

Adorable, Fully Furnished 2/1 in Waterside South. You can sit on the patio and see a breathtaking view of the Skyway Bridge. Waterside offers on site 24/7 security, Yacht Club, gym, fishing pier, basketball courts & more! Boat Slip is not included with this rental.



Electric (up to $100. per month), Water, Sewer and Garbage are Included.



$60 App Fee per Adult. Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent. $100 HOA application fee. $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. No pets allowed