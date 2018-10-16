All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5157 3rd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5157 3rd Ave N
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

5157 3rd Ave N

5157 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5157 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5157 3rd Ave N Available 07/01/19 MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, PLUS workshop and carport - GREAT home in GREAT location, charming home with wood floors, fenced yard, detatched workshop and carport, new tile in bonus room. AND $50 monthly discount available!

Welcome home! Located in a desirable location in North St Petersburg, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with detatched workshop and carport is move in ready. It has real wood floors throughout main areas, a full bath and a half bath, a fenced yard, interior laundry hookups, storage throughout, ceiling fans. And just minutes to downtown St Pete, beaches, shopping, dining, hospitals and more.

The kitchen is a nice size with a door opening to the common areas
The home has central heat and air.
Hurry, this will not last long!!

Text or call Josh at 727-204-6318
Rent $1495 monthly, security deposit $1,600, some dogs and cats OK with pet fees.
Request application by emailing steppingstonehomes@yahoo.com OR text your email address to 727-204-6318 and include property address.

- 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms
- on cobblestone road in great location
- About 1200 square feet
- Wood floors, nice layout.
- Alley access and driveway plus street parking
- Fenced yard
- Convenient location in North St Pete, minutes to downtown St Pete, dining, shopping, hospitals, schools and all Pinellas County offers!

Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fees. No aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval needed.

HURRY THIS WON'T LAST

(RLNE4964037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 3rd Ave N have any available units?
5157 3rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5157 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 5157 3rd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5157 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
5157 3rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5157 3rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 5157 3rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 5157 3rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 5157 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 5157 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 5157 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 5157 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5157 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus