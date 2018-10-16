Amenities

5157 3rd Ave N Available 07/01/19 MUST SEE, Beautiful home in GREAT area! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, PLUS workshop and carport - GREAT home in GREAT location, charming home with wood floors, fenced yard, detatched workshop and carport, new tile in bonus room. AND $50 monthly discount available!



Welcome home! Located in a desirable location in North St Petersburg, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house with detatched workshop and carport is move in ready. It has real wood floors throughout main areas, a full bath and a half bath, a fenced yard, interior laundry hookups, storage throughout, ceiling fans. And just minutes to downtown St Pete, beaches, shopping, dining, hospitals and more.



The kitchen is a nice size with a door opening to the common areas

The home has central heat and air.

Hurry, this will not last long!!



Text or call Josh at 727-204-6318

Rent $1495 monthly, security deposit $1,600, some dogs and cats OK with pet fees.

Request application by emailing steppingstonehomes@yahoo.com OR text your email address to 727-204-6318 and include property address.



- 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms

- on cobblestone road in great location

- About 1200 square feet

- Wood floors, nice layout.

- Alley access and driveway plus street parking

- Fenced yard

- Convenient location in North St Pete, minutes to downtown St Pete, dining, shopping, hospitals, schools and all Pinellas County offers!



Some Dog breeds and cats OK with pet fees. No aggressive breeds. $50 app fee per adult, background and income/credit approval needed.



HURRY THIS WON'T LAST



