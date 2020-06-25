All apartments in St. Petersburg
5150 10TH AVENUE N
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

5150 10TH AVENUE N

5150 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5150 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location on the first floor, just a few steps from the covered parking lot. All new stain steel appliances and easy to clean since there is tile floor all through the apartment. This is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom condo looks very spacious because it has an open concept. Also, has a Florida room that connects to the bedroom with a sliding door. The master bedroom has wall to wall closet. The kitchen has a pantry and there are many other storage closets. Close to 49th Street North and 9th Ave for easy access to restaurants, Mall, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5150 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5150 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5150 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 5150 10TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5150 10TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 10TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5150 10TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5150 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 10TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
