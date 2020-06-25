5150 10TH AVENUE N

Amenities

parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Excellent location on the first floor, just a few steps from the covered parking lot. All new stain steel appliances and easy to clean since there is tile floor all through the apartment. This is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom condo looks very spacious because it has an open concept. Also, has a Florida room that connects to the bedroom with a sliding door. The master bedroom has wall to wall closet. The kitchen has a pantry and there are many other storage closets. Close to 49th Street North and 9th Ave for easy access to restaurants, Mall, etc.