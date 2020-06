Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY! Charming four bedroom 1 bath home in St Petersburg, FL. Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood. Recently renovated with fully equipped kitchen and brand new granite countertops, and ceramic tile throughout! Located on the corner with a large fenced in front and side lawn.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.