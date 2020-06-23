5107 5TH WAY N

Amenities
This modern family friendly community is conveniently located off 4th Street N with easy access to downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. It is a spacious townhome with 2-car garage, driveway parking and pad for your barbeque. The master bedroom is very large, there is a separate formal dining room, large living room and a walk-in pantry in the kitchen. There are granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large community pool for your enjoyment. The property is managed by Property Frameworks and the online application fee is $50 per person ages 18+. There is also an HOA approval application. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.