5107 5TH WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This modern family friendly community is conveniently located off 4th Street N with easy access to downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. It is a spacious townhome with 2-car garage, driveway parking and pad for your barbeque. The master bedroom is very large, there is a separate formal dining room, large living room and a walk-in pantry in the kitchen. There are granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large community pool for your enjoyment. The property is managed by Property Frameworks and the online application fee is $50 per person ages 18+. There is also an HOA approval application. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.