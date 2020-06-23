All apartments in St. Petersburg
5107 5TH WAY N
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

5107 5TH WAY N

5107 5th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5107 5th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This modern family friendly community is conveniently located off 4th Street N with easy access to downtown St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. It is a spacious townhome with 2-car garage, driveway parking and pad for your barbeque. The master bedroom is very large, there is a separate formal dining room, large living room and a walk-in pantry in the kitchen. There are granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large community pool for your enjoyment. The property is managed by Property Frameworks and the online application fee is $50 per person ages 18+. There is also an HOA approval application. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 5TH WAY N have any available units?
5107 5TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 5TH WAY N have?
Some of 5107 5TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 5TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
5107 5TH WAY N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 5TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 5107 5TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5107 5TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 5107 5TH WAY N does offer parking.
Does 5107 5TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 5TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 5TH WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 5107 5TH WAY N has a pool.
Does 5107 5TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 5107 5TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 5TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 5TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
