Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE

5072 Starfish Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5072 Starfish Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Resort like 1x1 Condo

5072 Starfish Dr Se #F is a 2nd floor unit with a gorgeous water view of the canal. Tile can be found in the kitchen and bathroom while newly installed wood/laminate planks complete the feel of this beautiful 1X1. It includes a stack-able washer and dryer and the kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, fridge, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen has ample space for your cooking needs. Two ceiling fans help keep the area cool.

Waterside at Coquina Key includes Picturesque views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Bird Island and Tampa Bay. 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Full service of amenities 3 over-sized swimming pools ( heated ) and 3 Jacuzzi spas, Yacht Club with private resident-only restaurant and bar, 2 Clubhouses for entertainment, 2 State-of-the-art fitness centers with saunas and cardio room, tennis & basketball, volleyball courts, fishing piers, 3 miles of seawall & walking paths, kayak storage, boat parking, bicycle racks and much more.

$50 BACK GROUND SCREENING PER ADULT

No Prior Evictions, Prefer credit score or 600+ but can work with scores as low as 550 with extra security. Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent, our Pet Policy and Screening Process. We check Landlord references, Employment verification and Criminal Background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have any available units?
5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
