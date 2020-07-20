5072 STARFISH DR SE DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage sauna tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous Resort like 1x1 Condo



5072 Starfish Dr Se #F is a 2nd floor unit with a gorgeous water view of the canal. Tile can be found in the kitchen and bathroom while newly installed wood/laminate planks complete the feel of this beautiful 1X1. It includes a stack-able washer and dryer and the kitchen is fully equipped with microwave, fridge, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen has ample space for your cooking needs. Two ceiling fans help keep the area cool.



Waterside at Coquina Key includes Picturesque views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Bird Island and Tampa Bay. 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Full service of amenities 3 over-sized swimming pools ( heated ) and 3 Jacuzzi spas, Yacht Club with private resident-only restaurant and bar, 2 Clubhouses for entertainment, 2 State-of-the-art fitness centers with saunas and cardio room, tennis & basketball, volleyball courts, fishing piers, 3 miles of seawall & walking paths, kayak storage, boat parking, bicycle racks and much more.



$50 BACK GROUND SCREENING PER ADULT



No Prior Evictions, Prefer credit score or 600+ but can work with scores as low as 550 with extra security. Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent, our Pet Policy and Screening Process. We check Landlord references, Employment verification and Criminal Background.