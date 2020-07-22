5055 COQUINA KEY SE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Possibly the most beautifully updated condo in Waterside at Coquina Key! A full remodel of the condo was done in 2017 with the kitchen opened to make it a true open floor plan unit. Updates include: updated cabinets with soft closing doors, leathered granite counters, canister lighting, a wine fridge, stainless appliances, stainless tile back surround in kitchen. Gorgeous wood plank porcelain tile flooring throughout the entire condo including the shower walls and river rock flooring tiles in shower. Crown molding throughout the condo and a full size washer & dryer in the condo. Patio furniture to stay. This condo is located directly across from the main pool in this a beautiful resort style complex located on Tampa Bay. Residents are treated to full service amenities, swimming pools and spa, fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball courts, fishing piers, volleyball court, Yacht Club, Clubhouse, kayak racks, pet park areas and a 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Upstairs condo with an open porch to enjoy the views of Little Bayou and watch the sunset. Just steps outside your front door are views of the Sunshine Skyway and Tampa Bay. Pets ok, please see details in listing.