Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:25 AM

5055 COQUINA KEY SE DR

5055 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Possibly the most beautifully updated condo in Waterside at Coquina Key! A full remodel of the condo was done in 2017 with the kitchen opened to make it a true open floor plan unit. Updates include: updated cabinets with soft closing doors, leathered granite counters, canister lighting, a wine fridge, stainless appliances, stainless tile back surround in kitchen. Gorgeous wood plank porcelain tile flooring throughout the entire condo including the shower walls and river rock flooring tiles in shower. Crown molding throughout the condo and a full size washer & dryer in the condo. Patio furniture to stay. This condo is located directly across from the main pool in this a beautiful resort style complex located on Tampa Bay. Residents are treated to full service amenities, swimming pools and spa, fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball courts, fishing piers, volleyball court, Yacht Club, Clubhouse, kayak racks, pet park areas and a 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. Upstairs condo with an open porch to enjoy the views of Little Bayou and watch the sunset. Just steps outside your front door are views of the Sunshine Skyway and Tampa Bay. Pets ok, please see details in listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

