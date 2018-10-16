All apartments in St. Petersburg
5040 4th Avenue South

5040 4th Avenue South
Location

5040 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Move-in Ready 3BA 1.5BA includes a one-car garage! Enjoy easy care heavy, laminated hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout, lots of nice light, a fenced-in large backyard and convenient access to shopping and eateries in Gulfport. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Boca Ciega High School
Middle school: Azalea Middle School
Elementary school: Bear Creek Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1952
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 4th Avenue South have any available units?
5040 4th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 5040 4th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5040 4th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 4th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5040 4th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 4th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 4th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
