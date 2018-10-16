5040 4th Avenue South

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Move-in Ready 3BA 1.5BA includes a one-car garage! Enjoy easy care heavy, laminated hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout, lots of nice light, a fenced-in large backyard and convenient access to shopping and eateries in Gulfport. Hurry you don't want to miss this one!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Boca Ciega High School

Middle school: Azalea Middle School

Elementary school: Bear Creek Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1952

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.