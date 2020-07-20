4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in desirable Shore Acres this open plan home greets you with a tiled sunken living, dining and kitchen area covered by an 11' high center-beamed ceiling. Access the 291 sq/ft screened patio area through sliding glass doors in the living room and enjoy views of the large backyard. The spacious backyard offers two key lime trees with a large 20x10(approx.) raised shed. Additionally the yard has a sprinkler system on reclaimed water. The side of the house offers boat or trailer storage via a paved area with a double gate leading to the backyard. The garage is equipped with a toilet and sink.