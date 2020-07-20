All apartments in St. Petersburg
4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE

4961 Venetian Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4961 Venetian Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in desirable Shore Acres this open plan home greets you with a tiled sunken living, dining and kitchen area covered by an 11' high center-beamed ceiling. Access the 291 sq/ft screened patio area through sliding glass doors in the living room and enjoy views of the large backyard. The spacious backyard offers two key lime trees with a large 20x10(approx.) raised shed. Additionally the yard has a sprinkler system on reclaimed water. The side of the house offers boat or trailer storage via a paved area with a double gate leading to the backyard. The garage is equipped with a toilet and sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4961 VENETIAN BOULEVARD NE does not have units with air conditioning.
