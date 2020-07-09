4945 36TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with high-end features, including open concept kitchen with large granite countertop/breakfast bar, sleek and clean-looking white cabinets and appliances. Split bedroom plan with two main bedrooms and bath near the front of the house and master with ensuite bath in the back with laundry closet and WD hook-ups. Nice, newly fenced yard has plenty of room for your picnic table and grill. Off-street parking. Located close to Disston shopping plaza with new Publix and many other shops, services and restaurants. EZ access to both downtown St Petersburg and beaches as well as north on Rt 19 to Clearwater. One small pet ok with deposit. NO aggressive breed dogs.